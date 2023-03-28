SEAT became the Alfa Romeo of the Volkswagen Group. That was the idea when the Spanish manufacturer added to the VW portfolio. Despite several sporty street models and successful race cars, Seat could never live up to those expectations. And because they were treated somewhat like a stepfather compared to Skoda and Volkswagen.

With the introduction of Cupra as a separate brand, Cheetah’s role seemed to be completely over. Within Volkswagen, they took over the role of the budget brand from Skoda, which was allowed to fully develop. Meanwhile, new plans for the future are on the table. Seat will not be an Alfa Romeo, but a mobility provider. Think shared cars and electric scooters called “Seat Mo.”

An electric city car?

According to the future project submitted by Volkswagen, Seat will focus on Development and production of compact EV models From the group. They will be produced in Spanish factories in Martoral and Pamplona, ​​with an investment of 10 billion. Future proof To prepare, preparation.

It’s unclear which compact EV models are involved, as Volkswagen has announced that the Spanish manufacturer does not have an electric seat variant. Volkswagen ID.2 Available. Unlike the Cupra and Skoda. This could include the development of shared cars aimed at city centers only At the very least.

Kubra to America

Shrinking the seat as a mobility provider ties in with Cupra’s steep ambitions. Like Renault with Alpine, Volkswagen plans to launch the Spanish manufacturer as a mainstream brand in the US. Kubra is already delayed in Belgium Strong sales figures Register.

Those US plans may affect future Cupra models. The range will soon be expanded with a production version Urban rebel And with two SUV models: one electric Tavaskan and plug-in hybrid Terramar.