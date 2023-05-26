Another person in Russia died of the “suddenly ill” illness. The victim is the Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, Piotr Kocherenko, 46 ​​years old. More and more Dutch people are starting to worry: could the disease also appear in our country?

Although not much is known about ‘sudden malaise’, scientists report that the disease mainly occurs in people in high positions, such as politicians, generals and oligarchs. “It’s probably because the people in these positions talk a lot,” says researcher André Witman. “It can lead to dehydration and feeling generally unwell.”

According to Witman, it can take quite a long time before a person experiences symptoms: “We find that these often only appear when the person starts to travel, for example by plane. Only then will someone probably have time to think about how they really feel.

Witman points out that the disease is unlikely to spread: “People affected by ‘sudden malaise’ often die so quickly that there is no chance of infecting other people”, explains the researcher.

Previously, people also worried about the condition “falling suddenly from a window, boat, or stairway,” but this condition has been found to be very localized and has yet to emerge in others. parts of the world.