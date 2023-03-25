What exactly is this game?

Check out the full London Road Trip of the Redfall overview here for more insight and typical travel fun.

Quoting publisher Bethesda’s own website: “Redfall is an open-world co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. The characteristics of Arkane’s carefully crafted worlds and immersive simulations are reflected in this game. It stimulates the mind, doesn’t it? Arkane is held in high regard by Gamekings. Deathloop, Prey and Dishonored are the three games we enjoyed playing. Cool stories, cool action and always a completely unique face. In fact, you were surprised every time by their games. What about Redfall? A game that we didn’t really know what to expect. Huey and Koos went to London to play the game for over an hour and a half. Koos (Huey was on vacation afterwards) recounts his (playing) experiences in the studio. This is the Redfall preview.

What should you actually do in Redfall?

In this video, Koos explains how he liked the game. Because before the exact approach was still a bit unclear for him. Yes, there were a lot of trailers for the game on YouTube. But it wasn’t really clear if it was, say, a Left 4 Dead clone or really a game with its own face. Arkane had previously shown with Deathloop that it was quite an offbeat and creative studio. So something innovative was pretty obvious. How did the game go and what is it most like? You can see and hear the answer to these questions in this one red fall Insight.

Did Arkane do anything “different” again?

An hour and a half is of course not enough to know exactly if a game will be good. But you have a good idea of ​​where the game is headed. How does the gameplay work? What should you do? And is what you do actually fun? You can see and hear the answer in the Redfall preview.