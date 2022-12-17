What does HandicapNL do around the Glass House?

HandicapNL at the Glass House

HandicapNL is available at Glass House for people who need extra care, rest or an adapted toilet due to their health or condition. They are present every day with a low stimulus quiet room. Part of the room is designed for sitting quietly at a table and having a drink. There are also two “cabins” at the back of the room where someone can relax a bit more secluded on a sofa (possibly with noise canceling headphones).

There is also an enclosed space where (medical) care or changing can be done by the people themselves, but if necessary with the help of nursing support. These actions are performed only by medically certified persons.

Where do you find them?

The image below shows exactly where you can find HandicapNL around the Glass House in Amersfoort.