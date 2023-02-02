Huiswerk maken ging nog nooit zo snel. Het programma ChatGPT kan een opstel over Julius Caesar in enkele seconden genereren. Ook huiswerkvragen voor vakken als aardrijkskunde en economie beantwoordt de chatbot in een oogwenk.

Veel scholieren hebben de chatbot al ontdekt, meldde de NOS maandag. De tool is eind november 2022 als test vrijgegeven door het bedrijf OpenAI.

ChatGPT gebruikt kunstmatige intelligentie om vragen beantwoorden. Maar het programma voert ook grote opdrachten uit, zoals het schrijven van een opstel of zelfs een essay.

Moving from abuse to use

“There is now a lot of attention for the abuse of ChatGPT,” says Jan Riezebos, professor of educational innovation at the University of Groningen. “But if they have to take a test in an environment without internet, students who otherwise always use a chatbot automatically fall into the basket.”

Some schools are already using artificial intelligence to detect ChatGPT abuse. “Our schools use GPTZero and AI Content Detector, among others,” says a spokesperson for Lucas Education, the umbrella organization for schools in The Hague. With these programs, teachers can check whether the student wrote something himself or generated it by ChatGPT.

Experts think education should adopt ChatGPT. Pupils and students are growing up with artificial intelligence and education can train the new generation for this. Study assignments should be tailored to this, for example by studying, analyzing and verifying information from ChatGPT.