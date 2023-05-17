“A nice space huh? In this cioyshop I help everyone who has something to do with copying, making posters and banners or printing on plexiglass and metal. I do this through my employer Canon. Do we have to be there while everyone else can print? Of course. Because while you can do a lot of things yourself these days and find them on the internet, Canon immediately finds a suitable solution to the printing questions of anyone who walks in here.

In Venlo, many people use our services. When you enter here, you not only get a lot of additional information, but I can also think along with you about what you are actually doing. Whether it’s printing a journal or a collage, there are more things possible than someone who doesn’t understand print thinks.

We are there for the whole institute in Venlo, but we also help with personal homework for teachers and students. Consider preparing for exams, having promotional materials in order, or designing personal messages printed on Plexiglas. Even if you need something last minute, the copy store is always there for you. I’ve been doing this at Fontys since 2016, and hope to be able to help people here for many years to come. [Noëlle van den Berg]