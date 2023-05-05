What a party? More and more Commonwealth countries want to get rid of King Charles

Just yesterday, a Jamaican minister said it was time for the country to become a republic. Although Jamaica has been independent since 1962, it is still part of the Commonwealth, so King Charles is the head of state.

New impetus

His coronation is not cause for celebration in Jamaica, the minister said, but rather a new impetus to separate from the monarchy. “Many Jamaicans had warm feelings for Queen Elizabeth,” said Secretary of State Marlene Malahoo Forte for Legal Affairs, “but they don’t identify with King Charles.”

This feeling is an irreversible process, explains correspondent Anne Saenen. “Charles will have to find a way to deal with it, but he can’t stop it.”