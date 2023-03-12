Weekend full of top-level sports on Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport kicks off two international sports competitions this weekend. These are Formula E and the Men’s Hockey World Championships.

Jacob Kriek January 13, 2023

PhotoGetty Images

VodafoneZiggo has for Ziggo Sports bought the broadcast rights for both sports leagues. Formula E’s ninth season kicks off this weekend in Mexico City. On the other side of the world, the ball rolls for the first time during the Men’s Hockey World Cup in India.

Formula E

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne is defending his Formula E World Championship title. The first race weekend will take place this weekend on January 13-14 in Mexico. All sixteen Formula E races this season can be followed live on the Ziggo Sport Racing channel. This also applies to all free practice sessions and qualifying. Finally, on July 30 at the end of the racing season, the new world champion will be announced.

Hockey

All the matches of the Dutch team during the Hockey World Cup in India can be followed live on Ziggo Sport. This also applies to the semi-finals and the final, whether or not the Netherlands take part in these matches. The World Cup of Hockey will be held in India from January 13-29. In the group stage, the Dutch team will meet Malaysia, New Zealand and Chile as opponents.

Suppliers

Customers of cable provider Ziggo can follow matches of the Dutch hockey team at no additional cost on the Ziggo Sport basic channel on preset channel 14. With other providers such as KPN, T-Mobile And Digital Channel an additional Ziggo Sport Total subscription is required for this. To watch Formula E on the Ziggo Sport Racing channel, Ziggo customers must also have access to the Ziggo Sport Totaal range of channels.

ZiggoVodafoneZiggoZiggo SportsTotal Ziggo Sportssubscription