We can already watch season 3 of Sweet Magnolias this summer

The third season of sweet magnolias is just around the corner! If you turn on Netflix on July 20, you can see what happens next with BFFs Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen.

sweet magnolias is set in the Deep South of the United States where the weather is always sweltering, the people friendly, and where Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen try to live long, happy lives. But there are always others who throw a spanner in the works.

Cal was furious

After the end of Season 2, there are quite a few questions for Season 3 to answer. For example, Helen was just beginning to fall in love with Erik when her old love Ryan suddenly came back and asked her to marry him. What will she do? And Maddie thought she had it all figured out with football coach Cal when it turned out he had a little anger problem. What will she do?

Bill is the father

Meanwhile, Dana Sue has decided to take back her ex Ronnie. And the biggest reveal of all is that Bill, Maddie’s ex-husband, turns out to be Isaac’s father, the kitchen helper who’s been looking for his birth parents for some time.

mysterious woman

In the last episode of season 2, a mysterious character also appeared. Dana Sue’s daughter Annie was approached by a woman who called her mother a “life destroyer”. Later, the same woman came back to smash the tires at the Sullivan’s restaurant.

When Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue saw the footage of the destruction, they had only one thing to say: “She’s back”. Who is this mysterious woman?