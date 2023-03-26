Want to expand the security of your savings?

 By Niels Challens  Published on Sunday, March 26, 2023 to do 13:44 •  5 Read less

There has been a lot of activity in recent weeks regarding the preservation of savings in the United States (US). Above all, it is important to maintain the confidence of savers. In our country, deposits are protected to a certain extent. Uncertainty about the financial health of banks raises the question of whether to expand the deposit guarantee scheme.

Want to stay up-to-date on everything happening in the financial world? Niels Challens, a finance-savvy journalist, follows it all closely. By This link You can subscribe to his weekly newsletter.

Review: Contradictory statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put pressure on Wall Street this weekend.