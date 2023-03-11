Walt Disney Pictures’ Haunted Mansion Reboot Gets New Release Date



At last year’s D23 Expo, the first images have already been shared for the upcoming Disney haunted house movie adaptation. The studio seems to have quite a lot of confidence in the movie.

Disney decided to give the movie a new release date, but don’t worry. Instead of being delayed, will haunted house namely arrive in cinemas two weeks earlier July 28.

The film will be a reboot and is based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. As early as 2003, a film adaptation of The Haunted Mansion was made, starring Eddie Murphy.

About the movie

In the reboot, we follow a doctor and his 9-year-old son who move into a strange New Orleans mansion where they want to start a new life. However, they discover the house is much more than they expected and contact a priest, a failed paranormal expert, a clairvoyant, and a grumpy historian.

The reboot also features a veritable all-star cast. There are roles for Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Chase Dillon, Jared Leto, and Winona Ryder, among others.

haunted house will be released on July 28 in the United States. However, in the Netherlands the release date is still August 9, although this will most likely change.