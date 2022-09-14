Wales miss Ramsey in last two Nations League games
Wales will be without Aaron Ramsey in the last two Nations League games. The 31-year-old central midfielder, who recently moved from Juventus to OGC Nice, is suffering from a hamstring injury.
“It’s better for it to happen now than just before the World Cup. His body is giving him a little warning not to overdo it,” said national coach Rob Page, who also misses Harry Wilson. from Fulham. He is also injured. Striker Gareth Bale is in selection.
Wales lost to the Dutch national team twice in June in the Nations League, 2-1 and 3-2. Orange leads Group 4 of the A-league with 10 points, ahead of Belgium (7 points), Poland (4 points) and Wales (1 point). The Netherlands will play an away match against Poland on September 22 and three days later Belgium will be invited to the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Wales will face Belgium on September 22 in Brussels and against Poland on September 25 in Cardiff.
“We want to stay in the A league and play games against countries like the Netherlands and Belgium. To continue we have to try to win both games,” said Page, who won the group stage of the World Cup. in Qatar in November, face the United States, Iran and England.
