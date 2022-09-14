Wales miss Ramsey in last two Nations League games

Wales lost to the Dutch national team twice in June in the Nations League, 2-1 and 3-2. Orange leads Group 4 of the A-league with 10 points, ahead of Belgium (7 points), Poland (4 points) and Wales (1 point). The Netherlands will play an away match against Poland on September 22 and three days later Belgium will be invited to the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Wales will face Belgium on September 22 in Brussels and against Poland on September 25 in Cardiff.