Vivianne Miedema keeps a glimmer of hope for the participation in the World Cup

FOOTBALL – Vivianne Miedema of Hoogeveen has not completely given up hope of participating in the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand. The Orange striker realizes that the chance is very low.

The English club Arsenal striker seriously injured his knee during the Champions League match against Olympique Lyonnais last week. Miedema tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The Orange’s all-time top scorer will undergo surgery after the start of the year. Recovery normally takes six to nine months.

“It will take a long time. If everything goes well, I will have surgery in early January. And from there I have to take small steps,” Miedema said. “I hope to be fit again at the start of next season. The World Cup? It’s not realistic. Of course I really want to go to the World Cup. But I hope after that, I will be able to continue playing football for a few more years and it will bring such a big risk.”