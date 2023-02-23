Visit De Nieuwe Vermeer’s online museum

Would you like to see all the works from De Nieuwe Vermeer’s shows up close, or find out more about the master painter from Delft? You can, in De Nieuwe Vermeer’s online museum! Visit Johannes Vermeer’s study, look around and learn more about Vermeer.

Vermeer’s workshop

Who was the world famous artist from Delft? How did he work? What makes his creations so lively and what details characterize the work of Johannes Vermeer? To discover during a visit to his office.

Vermeer’s room is interactive and you can look around. Drag and click to navigate the space. You’re standing in the middle of the room, so remember to move far enough to see behind you. In this room, experts and jury members Pieter Roelofs and Abbie Vandivere explain Vermeer’s life and the painter’s work in more detail.

For example, click on the table with painting materials to learn more about the paint and pigments used by Vermeer. Or click on the altar to find out what role faith played in the painter’s life. In addition to this information about Johannes Vermeer, the works of the master painters are also on display. After each episode, the works become visible on the walls of the room. Zoom especially to study the smallest details at your leisure.

Exhibition of the free category

If you click on the arrow on the ground behind the easel, you enter the online exhibition of the free category. Here you can see the total 180 works hung together per episode. After each episode, the 30 works of the finalists become visible. This room is also interactive and can be operated in the same way as Vermeer’s room. Drag and click to navigate the exhibition space. A razor-sharp photo has been taken of each artwork so you can precisely zoom in to the brush stroke, pen stroke or even dice.

Did the works on the show go by too quickly? Then be sure to visit the exhibition online to see all the works at your leisure.

For example, are you curious about the winner of the first episode? Then click once on the arrow on the floor in the exhibition room, drag a little to the right and there you will see the winner hanging between the other works of ‘The Gentleman Who Washes His Hands’. Then click on the white icon on the artwork and you will see the artwork up close.

Would you like to hear again what information the artists had to work with? Pieter Roelofs, member of the jury, briefly explains this when you click on one of his photos in the exhibition space.

public museum

The works of the finalists from each episode are hung in the online exhibition space. Are you curious about the works that narrowly missed the final? Then visit our online public museum. Here you can see all the other works from the episodes. Moreover, it is also the place where the creative Netherlands shows its talent. Because in this gallery you can also see how the whole of the Netherlands gets to work with the work of Johannes Vermeer.

More Vermeer?

