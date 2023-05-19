Visas to the US are getting significantly more expensive

Moroccan nationals should take into account the increase in visa costs to travel to the US. The US Embassy in Morocco recently announced that the US State Department has decided to increase the fee for non-immigrant visas (NIVs) effective May 30, 2023.

When applying for a visa to the United States, a mandatory fee must be paid to verify the submission of the application. The decision to increase them is the first since 2012 and mainly affects visas for business and tourist visitors (B1/B2 and BCC), as well as other types of non-application-based visas such as student and exchange visas.

According to the information provided, the cost of B1/B2 and BCC visas will increase by 160 to 185 dollars, i.e. from 1583 to 1830 dirhams. Similarly, the application fee for non-immigrant visas for temporary workers in categories H, L, O, P, Q and R will increase from USD 190 to USD 205, i.e. from USD 1880 to USD 2028. For traders, investors, and applicants with specialized occupations from a treaty country with the United States (category E), the fee will be increased from $205 to $315, i.e., from 2028 to 3115 dirhams.

This action covers visa costs only. Other consular fees remain unchanged, including the waiver of accommodation costs for two years for certain visitors participating in the exchange.