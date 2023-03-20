How many people do you know from Delft with a record player? Probably a lot, because the LP is so popular. If you’re one of those enthusiasts, you should block Saturday, April 22 on your agenda. Then there’s Record Store Day.

On Record Store Day you can visit Plexus, Sounds Delft and Velvet Music for a fun event. On that day, one day turns into a small stage and artists perform. Is one of your favorite artists on stage? Then of course you can ask for autographs too!

Record Store Day in Delft

Record-collecting Delft residents should definitely visit Plexus, Sounds Delft and Velvet Music on April 22. During Record Store Day, you’ll buy records that are only available then. You can find some special LPs there!

Global phenomenon

Record Store Day is more than just one thing Big deal For those who visit the above mentioned shops, because it is celebrated all over the world. The event was established in 2007 in Baltimore, USA. It has now grown into a major event celebrated in over two thousand record stores in 23 countries. There are over a hundred shops to visit in the Netherlands. If you want a different store, you can travel to The Record Corner in The Hague, for example.

Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam

It’s still unknown which artists you’ll see in stores this time around, but chances are they’ll be big names. In previous years, De Staat, Kensington, Eefje de Visser, Typhoon, DeWolff and Floor Jansen, among others, have dedicated themselves to Record Store Day. International ambassadors include Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne and Metallica.