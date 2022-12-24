[VIDEO] Hayden Wilde prepares for next season in Belgium

While it’s summer in New Zealand, the exact opposite of Europe, the best player in the world Hayden Wilde is still in Belgium to prepare for his next season. It’s not completely strange with Belgian top athlete Hanne de Vet as a girlfriend. “And the cold doesn’t bother me that much,” he told 3athlon.be. “As long as it doesn’t rain.”

According to De Vet, her boyfriend knows all the training routes very well. “Waiting for better than me. He’s been here for three years now, so he knows his way around. And he has to, because Wilde is not just preparing for the WTCS – where he finished third overall this season and hopes to finish even better next year – but also for Ironman 70.3 Taupo, where he aims to finish. qualify next year for the World Cup 70.3. which will take place there in 2024. “From my first experience with long distance, I have already learned that your nutrition plan is very important.”

2023 is therefore a great foretaste of a possibly even more important year to follow; 2024 with the 70.3 World Cup in Taupo – a home game for Wilde – and also the Olympic Games in Paris. “If all goes well, I will do the PTO Tour European Open in 2023. I really like long distance, that’s where I started and I’m happy to go back.

You will find below the full interview conducted by 3athlon.be with Hayden Wilde and Hanne de Vet.