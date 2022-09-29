Vestas at work in the USA
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Vestas won a contract in the United States. The Danish wind turbine manufacturer reported on Thursday, without giving financial details.
Vestas will supply 41 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for a wind project.
The wind turbines will be delivered in mid-2023 and will be operational from the fourth quarter. After delivery and installation, Vestas will also maintain the wind turbines for several years.
Source: ABM Financial News
