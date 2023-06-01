Veerle Baetens Shares Official Trailer and Poster of Her Directorial Debut ‘It’s Melting’ | Movie
“It’s melting” tells the story of Eva who, several years after a summer that went wrong, returns to her native village with a block of ice in the trunk of her car. In this way, the young woman not only wants to face her past, but also leave a lasting message. The main roles of the film have already been secured for Charlotte De Bruyne and Rosa Marchant. The latter was also authorized to receive the prize for “best actress” for her role in the print, and this at the American Sundance festival in Salt Lake City.
Earlier this year, Veerle Baetens presented the copy at the Sundance Film Festival, one of the most important independent film festivals in the United States. “I was pretty nervous,” the actress said afterwards. Although the nerfs turned out to be useless. After the screening, the international media responded positively to the film adaptation of Lize Spit’s bestseller. “Baetens, known for her role in ‘The Broken Circle Breakdown’, has chosen a fantastic cast,” ‘Deadline’ sounded at the time. ‘Screen Daily’ wrote the following: ‘It melts’ powerfully portrays how cruel children can be to each other.”
‘Ca fond’ can be seen with us from October 25, 2023.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”