Veerle Baetens Shares Official Trailer and Poster of Her Directorial Debut ‘It’s Melting’ | Movie

“It’s melting” tells the story of Eva who, several years after a summer that went wrong, returns to her native village with a block of ice in the trunk of her car. In this way, the young woman not only wants to face her past, but also leave a lasting message. The main roles of the film have already been secured for Charlotte De Bruyne and Rosa Marchant. The latter was also authorized to receive the prize for “best actress” for her role in the print, and this at the American Sundance festival in Salt Lake City.