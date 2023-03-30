Van Seumeren targets FC Twente: ‘There is room to compete’

FC Utrecht has wanted to compete with the top of the Netherlands for years. Year after year, the club of owner Frans van Seumeren does not succeed. Van Seumeren is pumping big money into it, but the last time FC Utrecht qualified for European football was in 2019. They were then knocked out in the second preliminary round of the Europa League by HSK Zrinjski Mostar.

Van Seumeren, 72, will own FC Utrecht for exactly fifteen years next week. He injects a lot of money into the club, but his dream of attacking the top is not yet realized. Besides the traditional top three, FC Twente and AZ FC Utrecht are currently in the lead. The first step for the Domstad club is therefore to reach the level of these clubs. In any case, there is enough money, because in addition to Van Seumeren, FC Utrecht today has even richer shareholders, the owner said in a conversation with international soccer.

“We definitely have that,” says Van Seumeren. “And do you know what the best part is? They are also real FC Utrecht supporters. I am very happy about that. There is only one big difference: they are not all as crazy as Frans van Seumeren. These people are much more sensible. . The starting point is to grow steadily. There is a multi-year plan and it leads.”

“The top three are a long way off. There is room below. FC Twente are a big club with a loyal following and you can only have so much respect for this AZ. It’s very smart what they are doing “Still, that has to be our target. In particular, they have a huge handicap and that is their geographical location. The leader of North Holland, Ajax region. We are the only club in the province of Utrecht. We can compete with these clubs,” concludes Van Seumeren.