Van Gaal prefers not to play with Orange in De Kuip: ‘It’s old junk’ NOW

Louis van Gaal is not a fan of international matches with the Orange team at De Kuip. In the eyes of the national coach, the Rotterdam stadium, where his team drew 2-2 against Poland in the Nations League on Saturday, does not have the necessary facilities for the international matches of the Dutch national team.

“There’s only one stadium in the Netherlands that has facilities for the Orange team and that’s the ArenA. And I don’t miss anything with that. That’s right,” Van Gaal told his press on Saturday after the draw with Poland. conference at De Kuip.

“It’s old junk here,” Van Gaal continued. He mentioned the space for Orange technical staff and the dressing room as examples where the Kuip, which opened in 1937, falls short.

“The technical staff room is a gym, in which they have installed a table and a coffee maker. And when I give my tactical presentation in the locker room at half-time, I turn my back on ten or twelve players. . It’s just not possible. And that’s completely different in the ArenA.”

Slideshow: The most beautiful photos of the Netherlands-Poland

“Maybe we shouldn’t come here anymore”

Van Gaal is only positive on De Kuip’s pitch. “They have the best pitch in the Netherlands here. PSV also have a very good pitch, but less so at Ajax. The numerous ball losses against Poland were not due to the pitch.”

Incidentally, there was a period when the KNVB chose to almost not let Orange play De Kuip. For example, in 2013 and 2015 there was not a single international match in Rotterdam. But in recent years, the Netherlands have played regularly at De Kuip, which was last completely renovated in 1994.

As the construction of a new stadium for Feyenoord has been canceled for the time being, the situation will not change quickly. And Van Gaal thinks that’s a shame. “Feyenoord aren’t allowed to build a new stadium, so maybe we shouldn’t come here anymore. I have a preference for ArenA.”

On Tuesday, the Orange team will play De Kuip again. Van Gaal’s side will next face Wales in the final international match of this season.