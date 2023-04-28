Van der Gragt associated with AZ until mid-2026

ALKMAAR – International and former AZ player Stefanie van der Gragt is the official technical manager of AZ Women from the 2023-2024 season. On Friday afternoon, she signed a commitment until mid-2026. The verbal agreement and therefore her return to Alkmaar had already been announced earlier.

Before Van der Gragt really gets to work, Oranje Leeuwin will make appearances at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia next summer. Heerhugowaard’s wife then put an end to her active career and therefore stopped as a defender at Internazionale.

New contract

So it’s not the first time that Van der Gragt has signed a new contract with AZ. “I started playing football here, so for me it’s a big challenge to take on the position of technical manager for women’s football.” As we entered the stadium for the signing, many memories naturally resurfaced. “I played my first Champions League game here and became champions here. I hope we can experience things like this more often.

Van der Gragt: ‘I couldn’t let it go’

The veteran will be responsible for Women 1, youth teams and everything related to it. “When the news came that I was going to stop playing football, I was contacted. I couldn’t pass up this opportunity. If you can help the club where you started to rebuild a branch of women’s football, c It’s a big challenge for me that I’m looking forward to.

Run to the top

This will be Van der Gragt’s first career step after football, as well as his first managerial position. “I’m happy that the club is fully behind and will help me in this position. Everything is new for me, so finally we have to do it together. AZ are a very nice club and always play in the top. I hope that we can do the same with women.

Insight

So far, two players from current VV Alkmaar have signed contracts with the AZ Women first team: Veerle van der Most and Maudy Stoop. Additionally, head coach Mark de Vries has been contracted until mid-2024, as well as youth academy chief Mitchell Meijer until mid-2026.

Pictures: Ed van de Pol / www.edvandepol.nl