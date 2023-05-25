The draw also showed that Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet in the semi-finals, if the two world best and favorites manage to survive all previous rounds. Djokovic, 22 times Grand Slam champion, starts with a match against the American Aleksandar Kovacevic. A qualification first awaits Alcaraz, the Spanish world number 1. Defending champion Rafael Nadal is not in Paris due to a hip injury.