Van de Zandschulp and the Greek track start in Paris against a qualifier
Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Grepeer both start Roland Garros with a match against a qualifier. The qualifying tournament will run until Friday and world numbers 30 and 39 won’t hear who their opponents are until after.
If Van de Zandschulp wins, he will face Serbian Dusan Lajovic or Chinese Zhang Zhizhen in the second round. The Greek track will face the thirteenth Pole Hubert Hurkacz or the Belgian David Goffin in case of victory.
The draw also showed that Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet in the semi-finals, if the two world best and favorites manage to survive all previous rounds. Djokovic, 22 times Grand Slam champion, starts with a match against the American Aleksandar Kovacevic. A qualification first awaits Alcaraz, the Spanish world number 1. Defending champion Rafael Nadal is not in Paris due to a hip injury.
Jesper de Jong could have qualified for the main draw on Thursday, but lost in three sets to Serbian Hamad Medjedovic in the final qualifying round. It became 0-6 6-2 6-2.
Among the women, the Polish Iga Swiatek, first, will face the Spaniard Cristina Bucsa in the first round. Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, was paired with Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.
Former Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus will face off in the first round, along with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Sloane Stephens of the United States.
Arantxa Rus will play the last qualifying round on Friday. She will face the Japanese Honoka Uchiyama.
The main event of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year begins on Sunday.
