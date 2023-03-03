Utcast launches online radio station for hip-hop and the culture around it – utrecht

Since Saturday 25 February there is a third player in the Utrecht online pop music radio landscape, in addition to the existing one Stranded.fm And birdcage radio . The first broadcast took place that day Outcast Radio. The idea for this new radio station comes from the team behind the hip-hop and street culture platform Utcast, known for the self-titled podcast .

The three initiators received a residency from Stadslab Raum to transform one of Berlin’s three powerhouses into a studio. They are now developing an online radio there where talents, young DJs or people with an affinity with music can express themselves. The focus is on hip-hop and the culture surrounding this music. “We give away our space to make room for people who want to do something,” says Utcast’s Lorenzo Gentili. “It goes beyond the music. We also want to invite illustrators and animators and people can come and put a piece on the house. We’re going to fully customize it, so people who are in our circles can feel at home here.

The studio is to be a base for the Utrecht hip-hop community, which has been gathering more and more lately. Gentili: “Some time ago called Pepin the Great they are all islands, but we want to get away from that. We will be the ferry service for these islands. For the moment, the radio is broadcast every Saturday from 3 p.m., with everything possible: from talks, interviews, music to sets. During the first broadcast, a broadcast was made by DJ ICE, Kanagawa, Berkicapo & Krooomi, ELVILIA and the three initiators themselves under the name of Utcast Soundsystem. Manufacturers don’t have to limit themselves to sound. “We also have an image, so you can play with that too, like Klockpack Six often does, for example.” On the second broadcast on Saturday, March 4, you’ll hear from back-to-back Stapmachine guests: Pepijn de Groot, DJ Hunter and DJ Murat. Utcast Soundsystem is probably shutting down again.