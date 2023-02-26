USA, Mexico and Canada qualified for 2026 World Cup, Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, FIFA record turnover | sport

The three hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the United States, Mexico and Canada, have automatically qualified for the final round. The FIFA board of directors confirms after a meeting that “in accordance with long tradition and taking into account sporting and operational considerations”, all hosts will participate in the World Cup.

With the United States, Mexico and Canada already assured of a starting place in the final round, three of the six tickets for Concacaf, the federation of North and Central America and the Caribbean, have already been taken. Details on the further qualification structure will follow.

The 2026 World Cup is the first tournament organized by three countries. It was only in 2002 that the World Cup was held in two countries, South Korea and Japan.

Record FIFA turnover

FIFA achieved a record turnover of 7.6 billion dollars (7.1 billion euros) over the period 2019-2022. For the next cycle from 2023 to 2026, the world football federation expects a turnover of 11 billion dollars (10.2 billion euros).

Lionel Messi became world champion with Argentina in Qatar, left Gianni Infantino. ©AFP



“FIFA’s unprecedented investment in football is the result of our strong financial transparency and is a concrete example of how we want to make football truly global,” said President Gianni Infantino. “The resounding success of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been essential in fulfilling this mission for our member countries and the world of football, despite the many challenges of recent years, including the covid-19 pandemic.”

Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia This year, the FIFA Club World Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia. FIFA issued its final decision on Tuesday. The event is played in December, about a year after the World Cup of Nations in Qatar. Seven clubs will take part in the tournament, including the winner of the European Champions League. FIFA wants to expand the Club World Cup to 32 participants from 2025. The FIFA Club World Cup 2022 took place in Morocco last week. Real Madrid, the representative of Europe, beat Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 5-3 in the final.