American gymnasts extended their world title at the World Cup in Liverpool. For the United States, it is the sixth consecutive Nations Cup world title. Team USA, with Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong, had 166,564 points.

Despite a fall from Blakely on the balance beam, the American gymnasts edged Great Britain by 3,201 points. Carey, the Olympic floor champion, was also there in 2019 when America won the world title. At that year’s World Cup in Stuttgart, a team competition was scheduled for the last time.

The British gymnasts won silver, also with a fall on beam, with 163.363 points. It was their second team medal at the Women’s World Cup. In 2015, the British won bronze in Glasgow.

In Liverpool, the bronze medal went to the Canadian gymnasts, who had placed eighth for the final at the expense of the Netherlands. The difference with Orange in qualifying was only 0.265 points. The Canadian team, led by three-time Olympian Elsabeth Black, had a clear round and scored 160.563 points. With this, the gymnasts won the first World Cup team medal for their country.

Japan, still in contention for bronze after three apparatus, missed the medals due to a large number of errors by Kokoro Fukasawa. Fukasawa went no further than 9.4 points on the last apparatus and thus lost the chance for a medal. Japan finished in seventh place with 156,964 points.

The Dutch team failed to qualify for the national final. The Netherlands finished ninth in qualifying and thus narrowly missed out on the final battle. The women reached five individual finals. Naomi Visser will compete in the all-around, bars and floor finals, while Tisha Volleman (all-around) and Sanna Veerman (bridge) have also qualified for a final.