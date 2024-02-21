US Vetoes UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a controversial move, the United States vetoed an Arab-backed resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The resolution, which was widely supported globally, saw the United States as the sole dissenting vote, with the United Kingdom abstaining and 13 members voting in favor.

The U.S. justified its veto by expressing concerns that the resolution would interfere with negotiations on a deal to free hostages abducted by Hamas militants in Israel. The conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas invaded southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of 250 hostages.

In response, the U.S. circulated a rival resolution that linked a temporary cease-fire to the release of all hostages. The proposed resolution aimed to pressure Hamas to accept the hostage deal while also providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need.

The Arab-backed resolution, on the other hand, called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to end the war. This difference in approach has further highlighted the tensions and differing priorities between the U.S. and Israel, with President Joe Biden advocating for the protection of Palestinian civilians.

Despite the U.S. veto, the Arab Group has the option to take the resolution to the U.N. General Assembly for approval. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they can carry significant political weight.

This marks the third time that the United States has opposed a Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, further underlining the complex dynamics at play in the long-standing conflict.

