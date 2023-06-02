US to stop providing nuclear weapons data to Russia under New START program

The US said it would stop providing Russia with certain notifications required under the New START arms control treaty from Thursday, including the locations of its missiles and missiles, in response to “ongoing violations” of the treaty by Moscow.

In a fact sheet on its website, the State Department says it will stop providing telemetry data — remotely collected missile flight data — on U.S. intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not formally withdrawn from the bilateral Strategic Nuclear Arms Control Treaty, but said on February 21 that Russia would end its participation, jeopardizing the last pillar of US-Russian arms control.

The New START Treaty, signed in 2010 and set to expire in 2026, limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons countries can use. According to the agreement, Moscow and Washington are not allowed to deliver more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and 700 land- and sea-based missiles and bombers.

“Beginning June 1, 2023, the United States will suspend notifications to Russia, including updates on the status or location of missiles and missile-like items required under the treaty”. .

“Russia has breached its notification obligation following its alleged suspension of the agreement on February 28, 2023. The basic purpose of most notifications is to improve each party’s ability to verify the other’s compliance with the agreement,” the ministry said.

The department said it continues to notify Russia of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and submarine-guided ballistic missile (SLBM) launches in accordance with the 1988 Treaty on Ballistic Missile Notification.

It also said that it continues to give notice of exercises as per the mutual notification of the 1989 Major Strategic Exercises Agreement.