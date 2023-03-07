US sends long-range missiles to Ukraine
New long-range weapons, ground-launched small diameter bombs (GLSDB), can hit targets up to 150 kilometers away. This is almost twice as far as previously sent Himars missiles.
The new arms package is worth 2.2 billion dollars (more than 2 billion euros). It also contains precision-guided missiles and two Hawk-type anti-aircraft systems.
Zelensky’s wish
Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky again called for long-range weapons at an EU summit in Kyiv today. The army would need it to defend Bashmut and retake the Donbass region, where Russia occupies much of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions.
It was also announced today that France and Italy will jointly deliver an air defense system to Ukraine in the spring. “This will allow Ukraine to defend itself against Russian drones, missiles and aircraft attacks,” French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said after a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto.
Mamba system
The so-called Mamba system can track dozens of targets and intercept ten at a time. It is the only European-made system capable of launching ballistic missiles from the sky.
The Ukrainian Defense Minister had specifically requested this mobile surface-to-air missile system to protect the civilian population and infrastructure.
Leclercs tanks not promised
France had already announced earlier this week that it would send 12 more Caesar howitzers and an air surveillance radar to Ukraine. Paris has not yet promised modern Leclerc battle tanks.
