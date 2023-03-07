New long-range weapons, ground-launched small diameter bombs (GLSDB), can hit targets up to 150 kilometers away. This is almost twice as far as previously sent Himars missiles.

The new arms package is worth 2.2 billion dollars (more than 2 billion euros). It also contains precision-guided missiles and two Hawk-type anti-aircraft systems.

Zelensky’s wish

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky again called for long-range weapons at an EU summit in Kyiv today. The army would need it to defend Bashmut and retake the Donbass region, where Russia occupies much of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions.