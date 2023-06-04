US renounces nuclear weapons treaty obligations

The United States will no longer provide Russia with information about its strategic nuclear weapons, such as the location of American missiles. The exchange of such information is one of the agreements that the two countries concluded in 2010, under the so-called New Start treaty.

The Americans are reacting to the Russian “suspension” of the treaty, announced by President Putin in February in a speech to Parliament.

There are agreements on the maximum numbers



The New Start treaty was the last nuclear arms limitation treaty in force between Russia and the United States. Putin argued for the suspension at the time by complaining that the United States had aided Ukraine in attacks on a Russian airport where strategic bombers were stationed.

Even before Putin’s announcement, Moscow refused to cooperate with mutual inspections and boycotted the regular rounds of consultations required by the treaty. Moscow would, however, respect the maximum number of nuclear-capable warheads, launchers and bombers prescribed by New Start, Putin said.

Americans will also continue to join. They will also continue to inform Russia about test flights, but some technical data on this will no longer be shared, can be read on the site of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to American press reports, the United States wants to make it clear to Russia that it is open to talks on new agreements.

