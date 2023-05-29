US: China-backed hackers infiltrated critical infrastructure | Abroad

According to the United States, some of its Western allies and software company Microsoft, Chinese-backed hackers have infiltrated critical US infrastructure networks. Microsoft warns that similar activities could take place around the world.

According to Microsoft, the hackers, also known as Volt Typhoon, have been active since mid-2021. They primarily focus on critical infrastructure on the island of Guam, a critical US military outpost in the Pacific, as well as elsewhere in the United States. Volt Typhoon would aim to “spy and maintain access as long as possible without being detected,” the US company said in a statement.

Microsoft suspects that Volt Typhoon wants to be able to disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia in future crises, but cannot estimate whether hackers can do so now. The company says the embattled American organizations are active in the maritime sector, government and information technology, among others.

Approved by the authorities

Microsoft’s findings are endorsed in a statement by US, Australian, Canadian, New Zealand and UK authorities, although Canada’s cybersecurity agency said there were no reports of Volt hacks so far. Typhoon in this country. The US national security agency NSA works with foreign allies and the FBI to detect breaches.

Security services NCTV, AIVD and MIVD warned last year of cyber threats from China, but the Netherlands was not mentioned in the communication about Volt Typhoon. China has yet to respond to the allegations.