US Begins Evacuation of US Citizens from Sudan | Abroad

A bus convoy with around 300 US citizens left the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Friday heading for the Red Sea. The convoy took an escape route that is also used by the United Nations and other countries, he wrote. The New York Times .

The approximately 845-kilometer journey is the first attempt by the United States to evacuate American citizens from the country, according to the newspaper. The buses were followed by armed American drones.

In recent days, the US government has been repeatedly asked why it is not doing more to evacuate US citizens from Sudan when other countries are doing so. A spokesman for the US State Department said on Friday that hundreds of Americans have already left the country by land, sea and air.

The British government announced on Friday that evacuations of British nationals would end on Saturday as demand for overseas flights fell sharply. Britain has deported 1,573 people from Sudan since Tuesday, the British Foreign Office said.

According to the Foreign Office, the Netherlands has now evacuated at least 160 Dutch people from the country. A total of seven evacuation flights were carried out. Around 130 other evacuees of eighteen other nationalities were taken on the Dutch flights.

It was previously announced that the operation to expel the Dutch from Sudan would be reduced. Most Dutch people known to the ministry have left the country, Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Wednesday. The seventh flight was the last for the time being.

About two weeks ago, violent armed clashes erupted in Sudan between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the army. Over 500 people have been killed so far. More than 4,000 people were injured. A ceasefire is currently in effect. Despite this, fighting is still taking place in different cities across the country.