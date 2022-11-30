UNESCO lists the French baguette as a world cultural heritage site | Abroad

According to the United Nations UNESCO, the French baguette belongs to the world’s cultural heritage. France requested recognition of the baguette last year. UNESCO, headquartered in Paris, has now added the baguette to its list of intangible cultural heritage.

The French baguette is on the Unesco list because it is “exemplary of the French way of life”, specifies general manager Audrey Asoulay. “The baguette is a daily ritual, is part of French cuisine and is synonymous with sharing and conviviality. It is important that these elements be preserved for future generations.”

The wand officially got its name in 1920, but it is much older. That year, a law came into effect that stipulates that a baguette must weigh at least 80 grams and be a maximum of 40 centimeters long. About ten million baguettes are consumed every day in France.

It is uncertain when exactly the wand was created. There is evidence that the baguette was already baked in the 17th century. A popular but unconfirmed explanation is that Emperor Napoleon decided that the bread should be made in the form of a stick so that the soldiers could easily take it with them.

Along with the French baguette, Cuba’s master rum makers have also been designated a World Heritage Site. Earlier this year, Chinese tea culture was added to the intangible cultural heritage.

The UNESCO list contains about six hundred skills, dances, singing arts, customs, rituals and other “elusive” things. The profession of miller (as a symbol of mill culture) is the only Dutch contribution.

