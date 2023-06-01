Unconscious woman best cheese roll in annual cheese roll race | Outstanding

31 mei 2023 om 21:52

The annual cheese roll race in the UK district of Gloucester was won this year by a woman who fainted on the way. The Canadian fell on her head and lost consciousness, but still crossed the finish line first. She won a wheel of Double Gloucester weighing a few pounds.

In the Cheese Roll Race, a 3-4 kilo wheel of cheese is rolled from Cooper’s Hill. Competitors then set off in pursuit, aiming to grab the cheese or cross the finish line first. Because the hill is steep, it is very difficult to stay upright. As a result, participants often roll and fall more than they run.

Rolling cheese can reach speeds of over 100 kilometers per hour. It is therefore practically impossible to catch up with him before the finish, which is almost 200 meters down the hill. The winner of the race takes the cheese home.

One of the winners was 19-year-old Canadian Delaney Irving. She won the women’s race by falling on her head. She was briefly knocked out as a result. “All I remember is hitting my head and now I have cheese,” Irving said.

The first mention of cheese rolls in Gloucester dates back to 1826, but the tradition probably dates back centuries. In 2010, officially organized competitions ceased due to too many injuries. Since then, the event has returned “spontaneously” every year.