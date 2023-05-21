‘Ukrainian general visits front near Baghmut’ • Zelensky assures Biden not to station F-16s on Russian border

Ukraine says it has regained territorial gains on Friday in a counteroffensive around the hotly contested eastern city of Bagmot. On Thursday, the Ukrainian army was able to advance further towards the city.

“The enemy is continuing its attacks into the city,” the head of the Eastern Armed Forces, Sergei Serevati, told state television.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops continue to advance outside the city, putting pressure on Russian soldiers. “The situation in Bachmoet is difficult but under control,” Cherevaty said. “We can see and anticipate the intentions of the enemy, and prepare for them.”

Russian troops have been trying to capture the strategic city of Bachmut for months, but appear to be losing momentum. They control much of the city, which has been almost completely destroyed, but Ukrainian troops have been advancing from the north and east in recent days to encircle the Russians.

Moscow has moved thousands of troops to Bachmut for reinforcements, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. “The enemy cannot win with quality, so he tries with quantity,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Russian forces continue to attack, resulting in more losses than ours.” (Belgium)