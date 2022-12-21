To keep Ukraine online, the country will soon receive another ten thousand Starlink satellite receivers. The material was likely paid for by a number of European countries, the news agency reports. Bloomberg

According to Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digitization, financial concerns about Internet access via Starlink have been allayed for the time being. The minister said some European countries have pledged aid, without disclosing further details.

Starlink CEO Elon Musk warned in October that the company would reduce receiver delivery and internet access couldn’t keep paying. The company then turned to the American authorities for financial support.

Over twenty thousand Starlink receivers have already been delivered to Ukraine this year. Starlink probably sent some of them to the Warzone for charity. The US government funded the delivery of thousands of Starlink receivers.

The Starlink network remains the only option for internet traffic in many parts of Ukraine. Not only the people of Ukraine, but also the government and the military use Starlink to stay online.

At the end of February, Musk changed Starlink for Ukraine. The system uses satellites, so ground cables are not necessary. A receiver is required. This allows the country to use high-speed internet through the satellite network of Musk’s space company, SpaceX.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”