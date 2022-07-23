UEFA Women’s Championship: Red Flames simply can’t do stunts against Sweden in quarter-finals

The Red Flames were knocked out of the European Championship in England. On Friday evening, the Belgian women’s football team lost 1-0 to Sweden in the quarter-finals.

The adventure of the Red Flames European Championship in England ends in the quarter-finals. Sweden, the big favorite, proved to be too high a hurdle on Friday evening. In Leigh, the Belgians lost after an honorable game thanks to a goal in added time.

With qualification for the round of 16 the big goal of the tournament, Belgium (FIFA 19) could play football against favorites Sweden (FIFA 2) without pressure. Ives Serneels opted for a conservative formation with Laura Deloose at right-back (for Jody Vangheluwe, who suffers from knee pain) and Marie Minnaert as an additional midfielder. Compared to the squad that forced qualification for the quarter-finals against Italy, Elena Dhont and centre-forward Hannah Eurlings also disappeared from the squad besides Vangheluwe.

Laura De Neve, back in shape, resumed her place in the center. Sweden started without experienced midfield captain Caroline Seger, still not fully fit after a heel injury, and missed full-backs Hanna Glas and Jonna Andersson. But despite their absence, the Olympic vice-champion quickly took matters into his own hands. A string of opportunities followed, but just like in the group stage, Nicky Evrard was a solid keeper.

She kept, among other things, a header from Ilestedt with a nice save from the first goal. In the 25th minute, the Belgian was beaten, but Blackstenius’ goal was ruled out for offside after VAR intervened. Sweden remained the most dangerous side in the English drizzle, but the Flames also came out from time to time. Justine Vanhaevermaet, for example, passed right by after half an hour.

A once again diligent captain, Tessa Wullaert, also tried her luck but saw her attempt blocked by experienced Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. Same game in the second half. Sweden camped mostly on the Flames half and threatened at times. The Belgian defense cracked at the seams but did not give in. The Flames also blocked once through substitute Elena Dhont, who kicked into the side netting. Just when extra time seemed to be approaching, Sweden scored anyway. Linda Sembrandt found a gap in front of Evrard and propelled her country into the last four.

Now that the European Championship is over, the Red Flames can look forward to their next meeting. This soon follows, as in early September they will play their last two games of the preliminary round of the 2023 World Cup, with above all a crucial match at home against Norway in which they will have to win by four goals to become group winners.

If that doesn’t work, the Belgians can impose a very first qualification for the World Cup (in the summer of 2023 in Australia and New Zealand) via play-offs. For Sweden, the hunt for a second European title (after 1984) continues next Tuesday with a semi-final in Sheffield against hosts England.

The adventure of the Red Flames European Championship in England ends in the quarter-finals. Sweden, the big favorite, proved to be too high a hurdle on Friday evening. In Leigh, the Belgians lost after an honorable match due to a goal in added time, busy playing football. Ives Serneels opted for a conservative formation with Laura Deloose at right-back (for Jody Vangheluwe, who suffers from knee pain) and Marie Minnaert as an additional midfielder. Compared to the squad that forced qualification for the quarter-finals against Italy, Elena Dhont and centre-forward Hannah Eurlings also disappeared from the squad besides Vangheluwe. Laura De Neve, back in shape, resumed her place in the center. Sweden started without experienced midfield captain Caroline Seger, still not fully fit after a heel injury, and missed full-backs Hanna Glas and Jonna Andersson. But despite their absence, the Olympic vice-champion quickly took matters into his own hands. A string of opportunities followed, but just like in the group stage, Nicky Evrard was a solid keeper. She kept, among other things, a header from Ilestedt with a nice save from the first goal. In the 25th minute, the Belgian was beaten, but Blackstenius’ goal was ruled out for offside after VAR intervened. Sweden remained the most dangerous side in the English drizzle, but the Flames also came out from time to time. Justine Vanhaevermaet, for example, passed right by after half an hour. A once again diligent captain, Tessa Wullaert, also tried her luck but saw her attempt blocked by experienced Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. Same game in the second half. Sweden camped mostly on the Flames half and threatened at times. The Belgian defense cracked at the seams but did not give in. The Flames also blocked once through substitute Elena Dhont, who kicked into the side netting. Just when extra time seemed to be approaching, Sweden scored anyway. Linda Sembrandt found a gap in front of Evrard and propelled her country into the last four. Now that the European Championship is over, the Red Flames can look forward to their next meeting. This soon follows, as in early September they will play their last two games of the preliminary round of the 2023 World Cup, with above all a crucial match at home against Norway in which they will have to win by four goals to become group winners. If that doesn’t work, the Belgians can impose a very first qualification for the World Cup (in the summer of 2023 in Australia and New Zealand) via play-offs. For Sweden, the hunt for a second European title (after 1984) continues next Tuesday with a semi-final in Sheffield against hosts England.