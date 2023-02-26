Two Bright Spots of Light Can Be Seen for Days, Remarkably Close to Each Other: ‘Definitely Worth Paying Attention to’ | instagram

On these clear nights, you may notice two other bright spots in the sky besides the moon. If you look west you can see the two lights shining diagonally above each other. It concerns the planets Venus and Jupiter, which will approach each other in the coming days. “There are often beautiful things to see in space, but something like this really deserves attention.”

The brighter of the two is Venus, the other is Jupiter. The planets are the two brightest objects in the sky, after the sun and the moon. In the next few days, the two planets will approach each other, as seen from Earth. On Wednesday, March 1, they are closest to each other, but not on the same page. Then they move away from each other.

It may seem like the two will collide in the next few days, but nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, the planets are about 700 million kilometers apart.

The phenomenon is especially visible in the early evening. This is due to the rotation of the Earth and the movement of the two planets themselves, explains science journalist Govert Schilling. “They make the same movement as the sun does during the day. Just as you watch the sun go down, you also see the planets go down. Later in the evening you can only see them low on the horizon in a meadow.



The phenomenon has been announced for weeks, and Schilling sees it getting better day by day. “Three weeks ago, Venus was also visible, but Jupiter was still far away. But next Wednesday they will be getting closer to each other, which is spectacular to see. It’s not surprising that you see new things, but it’s a very nice sight.

Often the planets are close to each other as seen from Earth, but not always at the same time of year. Jupiter appears approximately once every eleven months. Due to the many clouds, it is not always easy to see.

More clouds after Wednesday

This week, the phenomenon of the Netherlands is even more visible thanks to the clear nights. There is a good chance that this will remain the case for the next few days. In any case, Wednesday will be very clear and sunny during the day according to Weerplaza. In the evening, there will be some clouds, but there is a good chance that the planets will be clearly visible in the early evening. Enjoy it especially that evening, because after Wednesday there will be a lot more clouds.

Last year, they were seen even closer to each other in late April. The next time they seem almost aligned again will be in 2039.



