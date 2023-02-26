Turkish journalists have been investigated for spreading ‘fake news’ from the earthquake zone

Sun. Feb 26th, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Heinz is looking for a man who survived weeks at sea thanks to a bottle of ketchup 4 min read

Heinz is looking for a man who survived weeks at sea thanks to a bottle of ketchup

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 65
Turkish journalists arrested for allegedly sharing false information about the earthquake | Syria and Turkey earthquake 1 min read

Turkish journalists arrested for allegedly sharing false information about the earthquake | Syria and Turkey earthquake

Harold Manning 1 day ago 95
Forbid, avoid and change the words make no sense and serve no purpose 3 min read

Forbid, avoid and change the words make no sense and serve no purpose

Harold Manning 2 days ago 80
In Mexico too, the president is now attacking the polls 3 min read

In Mexico too, the president is now attacking the polls

Harold Manning 2 days ago 146
Winter sports traffic jams expected due to snowfall, but then “spring” in the Alps | To travel 2 min read

Winter sports traffic jams expected due to snowfall, but then “spring” in the Alps | To travel

Harold Manning 3 days ago 93
Europeans shot bows and arrows thousands of years earlier than expected | Abroad 1 min read

Europeans shot bows and arrows thousands of years earlier than expected | Abroad

Harold Manning 3 days ago 80

You may have missed

Cuba’s ‘best spy’ released from US prison after more than 20 years 2 min read

Cuba’s ‘best spy’ released from US prison after more than 20 years

Maggie Benson 1 min ago 1
bright star and dark galaxy 2 min read

bright star and dark galaxy

Phil Schwartz 4 mins ago 18
USA, Mexico and Canada qualified for 2026 World Cup, Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, FIFA record turnover | sport 2 min read

USA, Mexico and Canada qualified for 2026 World Cup, Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, FIFA record turnover | sport

Queenie Bell 5 mins ago 26
Turkish journalists have been investigated for spreading ‘fake news’ from the earthquake zone 2 min read

Turkish journalists have been investigated for spreading ‘fake news’ from the earthquake zone

Harold Manning 7 mins ago 19