Tunisia can no longer handle the stranded bodies of dead migrants

Tensions have risen in Tunisia in recent months. “On the one hand, we see the government of President Kais Saied stepping up the pressure. It had several opposition leaders arrested last month. At the same time, it is adding fuel to the fire by blaming the country’s problems on African migrants.” Life has therefore become more dangerous for black immigrants living in Tunisia since this year. In a speech in February, the president voiced a conspiracy theory that black Africans would like to take over the country. Shortly after the speech, black migrants were evicted from their homes and entire neighborhoods were violently attacked.

No solution in sight

“This is not the first time that the migration crisis in Tunisia has hit a low point,” says correspondent Koens. “In recent years, we have seen more and more migrants from Tunisia. It is a corrupt criminal system with smugglers where local authorities play a dubious role.” He doesn’t see a solution in Tunisia happening anytime soon. “Rather the opposite. President Saied can use the migration flow to put pressure on the European Union and will use it to legitimize his takeover of the country.

International aid workers say the number of refugees rose after Tunisia’s president launched a manhunt. Many of them decided to leave the country as soon as possible. And many of those who boarded boats are still missing.