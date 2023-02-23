Former President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law both worked for him in the White House during his presidency. Kushner as a consultant who, among other things, dealt with international relations. Ivanka Trump also served as an advisor, with a focus on education.

Smith was appointed last November to take charge of two Trump-related investigations. The first investigation involves keeping classified documents at his residence in Florida after Trump left the White House. Last year, the FBI found thousands of documents that Trump should have turned over to the National Archives immediately after his term expired, and which he for a time denied having in his possession.

The second investigation examines attempts to have the results of the 2020 presidential election declared invalid. Trump still maintains that he is the rightful winner of that election. His supporters tried to prevent Joe Biden’s victory from being ratified in Congress on January 6, 2021 and, encouraged by Trump, stormed the Capitol. Several people lost their lives there.

Ivanka Trump was in the Oval Office on the day of the storm, when Trump called then-Vice President Mike Pence to ask him to block or delay ratification of the election results. Pence did not accept this. Pence was also summoned by Smith. He said he would oppose it.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have previously testified before the congressional committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. The results of this investigation were recently published and identify Donald Trump as responsible for the storming.

The grand jury will determine if there is sufficient cause to prosecute Trump based on testimony and evidence. The special prosecutor could then prosecute. The former president wants to run for president again in 2024. His daughter and Kushner do not appear to be involved in his re-election campaign so far.