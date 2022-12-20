Trump is a candidate for re-election as President of the United States | Abroad

16 nov 2022 om 03:01Update: een maand geleden

Donald Trump wants to be president of the United States again. He officially declared himself a candidate for the elections overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to documents made public. This makes Trump the first Republican to officially announce that he wants to be nominated for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump delivered a speech Tuesday night (local time) at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“To make America great again, tonight I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump told an enthusiastic crowd of donors and loyal supporters. With this, the former president referred to his old campaign slogan Make America Great Again.

Not everyone wants to become a candidate. There are also Republicans who point out that Trump’s influence was bad in the midterm elections (halfway).

Initially, Trump appeared to be running for office in early November. After that, he decided to change the outcome of the halfway expect.

These have been somewhat painful for Trump: many Republican candidates he has spoken out for and candidates who, like him, do not recognize the outcome of the previous presidential election, have lost to their Democratic opponents.

Trump is exceptionally ahead with the announcement

The billionaire’s announcement is unusually early. In Washington, his announcement is seen as an attempt to cut other Republicans short and avoid possible criminal charges.

Multiple investigations into Trump’s behavior before, during and after his first term as president are ongoing. For example, the Department of Justice is investigating highly sensitive documents the former president allegedly keeps at his private club in Mar-a-Lago.

Now that he is running for office, Attorney General Merrick Garland may be forced to appoint a special counsel. This person must then pursue the various investigations into Trump.

It’s unclear if Biden is also running for office

Current President Joe Biden said last week that he intended to run for office. He will probably make a final decision on this early next year.

In an initial reaction to Trump’s candidacy, the 79-year-old Democrat said Trump had “given up” on the United States and would do so again in a possible second term.

Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. American media have been waiting weeks for his announcement that he wants to run for another term.

If Trump wins the presidential election in 2024, he will become the second US president to serve two non-consecutive terms. Grover Cleveland, whose second period ended in 1897, was the first and at the same time the last.

