Trump appeals damages for sexual assault and defamation | Abroad

12 mei 2023 om 00:57Update: 6 uur geleden

Donald Trump is appealing his conviction in a civil case for sexually assaulting a woman. He is to pay the woman $5 million for assault and defamation, but the former president disagrees. On Thursday, he submitted the documents for the appeal to the New York court.

Trump was found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday of sexually assaulting and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. Because this is a civil case, Trump was not convicted of a crime and was not sentenced to prison.

Jury finds former president assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll in department store dressing room in 1990s After Trump assaulted the woman, jury says he had damaged her reputation by claiming she made it all up.

Trump’s lawyers said immediately after the ruling that he would likely appeal. Two days later, the former president put his money where his mouth was.

On Wednesday, Trump in an interview with CNN again to Carroll. “I swear on my children, which I never do: I have no idea who this woman is,” he said.

He also called her “crazy.” Carroll said after the interview that he was considering starting another defamation case against Trump.