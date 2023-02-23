Trailer for ‘Empire of Light’ from ‘Skyfall’ director Sam Mendes



Many directors have already declared their love for cinema in a special movie (think Cinema Paradiso for example), and now it’s director Sam Mendes’ turn with Empire of Light. Now 20th Century Studios has a trailer and release date for the film in the Netherlands.

In the film, Sam Mendes once again teams up with famed cinematographer Roger Deakins. In previous years they did 1917, Skyfall, Revolutionary Road and Jarhead together. The film has already been released in the United States and received numerous Golden Globe Award and Academy Award nominations.

What’s unique is that this is the first time Mendes has adapted a script from his own hand. Before that, he had a finger in the writing process, but all of his previous films have always been written by other screenwriters.

where is the movie going Empire of Light about?

In 1980, Hilary Small worked as a cinema manager at the Empire Cinema in a coastal town in northern England. She struggles with bipolar disorder and her life seems to be going nowhere. A new recruit, Stephen, brings his life to life surrounded by the faded glory of an old movie theater.

From April 6 Empire of Light running in Dutch cinemas.