The TOP Arnemuiden korfball players signed the biggest victory of this season against DeetosSnel (24-16) on Saturday evening. Coach Edwin Coppoolse’s team convinced from the first to the last minute.

In November, the team from Walcheren also won in Dordrecht. This match, which ended 10-16, was hardly worth watching and was not a model of how Korfball League 2 is played. On the way back, DeetosSnel, who ranks higher than TOP, again did not shine. The people of Arnemuiden, on the other hand, do. They were unstoppable, especially in the second half.

After the 2-2, the red-whites gradually took the lead. Because a box was hard to score, it was only 7-6 at halftime. But immediately after, TOP hit really hard. Jeanine Marijs made three in six minutes and with that the gap was widened: 11-8. The home side got wings, while DeetosSnel, who missed several shots on goal, sank. Shortly before the end, Remco Bezemer threw salt in the wound by throwing a one-handed penalty.

TOP is still ninth with nine points, one relegation spot. DeetosSnel and AW.DTV have just one more. There are six rounds left to play.

High scores: Anita de Ridder, Jurgen Janse and Jeanine Marijs 5, Jorian Schroevers 3, Willemijn Bouwens 2, Jurriaan Bouwens, Kevin Kloet, Corné Bezemer and Remco Bezemer 1.