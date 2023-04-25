Top 8 interior tips from Bob Sikkes: ‘Trends? Who cares?!’

Bob Sikkes’ Top Tips for Decorating a Small Space

In addition to judging the final results, guest jury member Bob Sikkes was also given the task of advising the contestants. Before budding interior designers began to furnish small dorm rooms, they received a number of helpful tips from Bob. After all, as an interior designer and entrepreneur, he knows better than anyone how to furnish a small space in the most practical and attractive way possible.

In the episode, you’ve already seen some of Bob’s tips, including on light, making the most of small space, and whether or not to follow trends. He gives many other useful tips in the video below.