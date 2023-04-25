Top 8 interior tips from Bob Sikkes: ‘Trends? Who cares?!’
Bob Sikkes’ Top Tips for Decorating a Small Space
In addition to judging the final results, guest jury member Bob Sikkes was also given the task of advising the contestants. Before budding interior designers began to furnish small dorm rooms, they received a number of helpful tips from Bob. After all, as an interior designer and entrepreneur, he knows better than anyone how to furnish a small space in the most practical and attractive way possible.
In the episode, you’ve already seen some of Bob’s tips, including on light, making the most of small space, and whether or not to follow trends. He gives many other useful tips in the video below.
The VIPs of the interior project
In The Interior Project VIPS, several celebrities with a passion for interior design compete each week to see which of them is the best interior designer. With the ultimate final mission: to style a luxury hotel suite at Hotel De l’Europe in Amsterdam. But before that, they must first overcome a number of other difficult assignments, which are judged weekly by permanent member of the jury Leco van Zadelhoff – himself a pro-hobbyist in the field of interior design – and a changing guest jury member.
