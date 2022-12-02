Three tips to avoid using all your data while roaming outside the EU

Going on vacation to a country outside the European Union is of course very interesting and exciting. The disadvantage of traveling outside the EU is that you often use your phone less easily. Because it’s expensive. Is there nothing else to do but feel it in the pocket? Fortunately not, because there are certainly solutions. We list three of them.

Buy a prepaid eSIM

You are not required to use your data while roaming if you are using a prepaid eSim. Such a card works very simply. You buy the eSim for a fixed amount and enjoy unlimited internet usage in your many destinations. For example, you can use a prepaid Buy eSim from Holafly and in destinations such as the United States, Turkey and Egypt, enjoy the Internet whenever and wherever you want, without having to pay for data roaming.

You can install the eSim in a phone and use it with a simple QR code. The eSim was already in your phone and can only be used digitally. eSims are a perfect solution for anyone who wants to use the Internet anywhere, anytime and can’t live without it.

Use WiFi, but safely

Using the many WiFis is of course the most obvious way to reduce your data roaming costs. Unfortunately, public wifi, in a hotel or a cafe, has a huge drawback: it leaks like a basket.

Because you are using WiFi with a public password, or even no password at all, any malicious person can access your data through the internet connection. Annoying if, for example, they hack into your bank or use your data to identity theft.

What can you do about it? A VPN helps keep your data safe, even when using public Wi-Fi. The vpn redirects your IP address, preventing hackers from breaking into your data over WiFi.

Such a VPN has another advantage when traveling. You can also watch your favorite Dutch TV programs during your trip. Normally these would be blocked because you are not in the Netherlands. With a VPN, you can adjust this artificially.

Download what you use often and work offline

A final option that we certainly don’t want to deny you is to download as much as possible. You can use many online services offline. If you’re on a plane, you probably know that person watching a series on a tablet or phone. All of this is possible because the series downloads to the phone.

Now, you won’t use Netflix so quickly outside the plane, but listening to music before going to sleep in the hotel room or even on the road can be enjoyable on your long trip. Luckily, you can also simply upload all your favorite songs and playlist to Spotify streaming service. Since last year can even do it on your smartwatch.

This way you have music everywhere and always with you, without roaming. And would you like to find your way to your destination without using data roaming? You can also share from Google Maps download it before you go and use it offline.