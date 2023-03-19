three hidden features that are sure to come in handy

iPhoned has once again collected the best tips and tricks for you. In these tips for your iPhone, we show three functions that are really useful.

iPhone tips: three features that are sure to come in handy

Did you know? The side button on your iPhone isn’t just there to turn your iPhone on or off. You can do so much more with it! You can read how to do that (and more) in this week’s iPhone tips.

Tip 1: Customize your iPhone side button

With the side button on your iPhone, the smartphone is easy to lock (or turn back on). Do you also use Apple Pay? Then you can withdraw your bank card by pressing the side button twice.

But did you know that this button has some additional functions? You can press the side button three times in a row. And you can choose what your iPhone does. You configure this in the following way.

Customize the side button function on your iPhone (triple tap) Open the “Settings” application; Scroll down and tap “Accessibility”; Scroll again and choose “Activation button”; Select the function of the activation button (you can choose more than one option here).

Now when you press the side button three times quickly, the function you just set will be activated. Did you choose several options? A menu will appear where you have to choose from the defined functions.

Tip 2: Let your iPhone clean apps automatically

When you install lots of apps on your iPhone, your storage gets full. That’s why it’s important to delete unused apps again. You don’t have to do it yourself, though, and in these iPhone tips we’ll show you how. Your iPhone has an option to automatically clean up apps you don’t use.

Your iPhone does this without losing associated documents and data. Do you still want to use the deleted app again? Then you can easily install it again from App Store and your data will be restored automatically.

You need to enable a setting on your iPhone for this. Therefore, go to ‘Settings’. Scroll down and choose “App Store”. At the bottom of this settings page, enable the slider next to “Clear apps”.

Tip 3: you can (re)call the last number called.

If you have just received a phone call and want to call the person back immediately, there is a very quick way to do so. You can then tap on “Recents” where you will find all phone calls.

However, there is a second method, which may be even simpler. Open the phone app and tap “Keys” at the bottom. Then press the green call button once to reveal the most recent phone number you called. Then press the green call button again to make the call.

More iPhone Tips

