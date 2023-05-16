Google removes the little padlock icon from the Chrome web browser. With these tips, you always know what safe websites are.

Read on after the announcement.

Google Chrome Lock Disappears: What Are Safe Websites?

Google will make a striking change to the Chrome web browser later this year. The small padlock icon in the address bar disappears. A new icon will replace it, which you click to display various settings.

When it comes to safe surfing, the padlock has always been something to look out for. This lock lets you know that you are dealing with a secure connection. With a website without a lock, you never have to enter personal information, because then you don’t know who else can see it.

Google conducted a survey and only 11% of users know what this lock means and that’s why the button is removed.

Less relevant

The lock has also become less relevant. Initially, the difference between websites that used http (insecure) and https (secure) was significant, because there were still many insecure websites. Google says now 95% of websites loaded through Chrome just have https.

The lock also gives an unwarranted sense of security. Especially if you don’t know exactly what this icon means. A rogue website can also simply have a lock. It only means that the connection is secure and not that there is a secure party behind it.

That’s why Google chooses to remove the lock, but how do you know if you’re dealing with a safe website?

1. Check the URL

The most important thing you can do is check the URL. Androidplanet.nl is a safe website, but many variations can be made to such a URL that are not immediately noticeable. Like Amdroidplanet, Androidplant or Androldplanet. Also, a capital i looks like a small l. Behind such a small variation could be a malicious website.

2. Check if https is used

The lock will disappear from Google Chrome, but it is still possible to check if the website has a secure connection. To do this, click on the replace icon or check if ‘https’ is used in the url instead of ‘http’.

3. Certification mark

When it comes to an online store, it is wise to look for a quality brand. Think of Thuiswinkel Waarborg and the online shop Keurmerk. Of course, you cannot blindly trust these quality brands on the website, as they can easily be counterfeited. That’s why you go to the website of the said seal of approval and check whether this webshop is actually connected there.

4. Popups

Although much less the case these days than before, popups are still a sign of a rogue website. Then we are not talking about the pop-up asking you if you want to accept cookies, but think about the screens with advertisements. Close the website as soon as possible if you see these pop-ups appear.

5. Check with Google

Are you really not sure? Then you can have it checked by Google. This is where you go Google Safe Browsing and enter the website. If you enter Androidplanet.nl there, for example, Google will tell you: “No dangerous content found”.

Lots of safety tips

To stay completely safe on your Android, some care is needed, but on android planet we will help you on your way. For example, we tell you how to prevent, recognize and remove malware on your Android device. We also tell you how to surf online safely and anonymously and how to set a secure password anywhere in an afternoon.