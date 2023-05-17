It was exciting for a while, but after “SWAT” was rescued, the series now also appears on another streaming service.

The action series has been causing a stir lately. CRUSH is actually a collaboration between CBS and Sony Pictures Television, but due to stalled negotiations, the series was canceled in early May.

SWAT Returns

For many fans, but also for the protagonist Shemar Moore, this news came very unexpectedly and so they urged the networks to keep the series.

CBS and Sony Pictures later announced in a joint statement that they “listened to their viewers” and therefore decided to return the series for a final season of 13 episodes.

New house

According to the deadline CRUSH soon also available on another streaming service. Netflix has signed a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the series.

Flow

The first five seasons will be available to stream in the US starting May 17, with the sixth season likely to hit Netflix in the fall.

The final season is currently in production, but will likely arrive on Netflix after it airs on CBS.

CRUSH can also be seen at First video.